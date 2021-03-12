Today's Local Deals: Bourbon and Burger Co., Smokin' Eagle, T.F. Brown's, and more

Reminders of how the Deal of the Day program works:

To make purchases, you must be registered. Deal of the Day uses a registration system that is not connected to the registration for commenting on The Batavian (the main user login in the upper left of the homepage).

Once re gistered you must sign in using the "sign in" link in this box.

You click on the orange button, which appears if the item is not sold out, and it takes you to a PayPal button. This allows you to pay either with your PayPal account or with a credit card/debit card. The login for PayPal is completely separate from our accounts.

The first person to successfully complete the PayPal transaction wins the gift certificate.

You are eligible to buy the same item only once in a four-month period. We use the registration system to track this for you so you don't have to.

We use the registration system to track this for you so you don't have to. Only one gift certificate from the same business PER HOUSEHOLD is allowed in each four-month period. We do not have a way to automatically track duplicate purchases within a household; however, if we notice such a purchase, we reserve the right to cancel the purchase and refund the purchase money. Each individual buyer must use his or her own PayPal account for purchases. It's important that participating businesses not be asked to redeem multiple gift certificates from the same person/family at the same time.

Gift certificates should be used within 30 days of receipt.

Problems, questions, concerns about the Deal of the Day? Email Billie Owens: [email protected]