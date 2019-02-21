Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 21, 2019 - 8:12am

Today's Local Deals: Should it be legal to import pharmaceuticals from Canada?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
February 21, 2019 - 9:52am
Jason Crater
Jason Crater's picture
Offline
Last seen: 26 min 23 sec ago
Joined: Aug 25 2009 - 10:01am

I'm curious as to the rationale of all the Yes voters.

Top
February 21, 2019 - 10:38am
Tim Miller
Tim Miller's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 2 min ago
Joined: Jun 20 2010 - 9:51am

There are many drugs available from Canada that are cheaper, sometimes very significantly cheaper, than the same drug in the US. Canada is considered safer than most other countries as an external source of drugs - less chance of getting counterfeit or expired drugs from Canada.

https://www.thenation.com/article/why-are-canadas-prescription-drugs-so-...

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-the-u-s-pays-3-times-more...

Top
February 21, 2019 - 11:24am
Jason Crater
Jason Crater's picture
Offline
Last seen: 26 min 23 sec ago
Joined: Aug 25 2009 - 10:01am

I read the poll wrong! I thought it said illegal. I'm on board with those that think it should be legal.

Carry on...

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button