Today's Local Deals: Should it be legal to import pharmaceuticals from Canada?
I'm curious as to the rationale of all the Yes voters.
There are many drugs available from Canada that are cheaper, sometimes very significantly cheaper, than the same drug in the US. Canada is considered safer than most other countries as an external source of drugs - less chance of getting counterfeit or expired drugs from Canada.
https://www.thenation.com/article/why-are-canadas-prescription-drugs-so-...
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-the-u-s-pays-3-times-more...
I read the poll wrong! I thought it said illegal. I'm on board with those that think it should be legal.
Carry on...
