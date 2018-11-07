Local Matters

November 7, 2018 - 10:51am

Today's Poll: Are you satisfied with the election outcomes?

posted by Howard B. Owens in polls.
FWIW: Somebody I've been listening to a lot recently is Joan C. Williams, who is a progressive Democrat (by her own admission) but an expert in the role of class in American politics. She has some very good insights into why Trump won and her advice to Democrats is pretty hard medicine. She basically puts it on the Democrats to repair the fissure in American politics.* I think there are lessons in her insights for both sides though. YouTube is filled with videos of her talks. Here's just a few

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pV0-P_0Bgeo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8DyplVNLH4

I first heard of her through a podcast called Hidden Brain:

https://www.npr.org/2018/10/15/657547685/voting-with-a-middle-finger-two...

*One of the issues going on that rubs me the wrong way is Democrats complaining about the Electoral College and the two-senators-per-state setup, which puts more power in the hands of rural voters. They say, disproportionately. Doing away with these check-and-balance procedures would put all the power in urban centers, leading to a permanent reign of progressive politics. The imbalance of power -- whether you agree or disagree with progressivism or not -- would be bad for the country. Instead of trying to game the system in their favor, Democrats should try to figure out how to win back rural voters. That's the nature of competition. You don't change the rules of the game because you don't like the outcome. You figure out how to be more competitive where you're losing. Joan C. Williams is a good person to listen to in that regard.

