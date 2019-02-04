Today's Poll: Should the State of New York ban stretch limousines?
I voted NO. I never rode in one. I have no use for them. I think they have become ridiculous in size. I'm content with my Chevy Silverado. That being said, I would never try and ban them for people to enjoy them because they don't affect.
I vote no because much like Socialism and unions, limousines aren't inherently evil. LOL. They do, like virtually any entity, present the possibility of evil people in the driver's seat. Evil people make perfectly good entities evil. Limos driven by decent, capable chauffeurs, and maintained by decent, capable owners save many, many lives by safely transporting partying citizens about. Much like guns, Limousines don't kill people, people kill people. And much like guns, Socialism, and unions, limousines present an opportunity to thwart evil. To the common good.
I'm just wondering what brought up the poll question in the first place.
Does someone consider stretch limos to be too dangerous?
If so, why?
Their length? #schoolbusesarelonger
How many stretch limo accidents are there annually?
Where did the poll question originate? Is some senator/representative contemplating such s bill?
Mr. Hartgrove, this accident is what has put stretch limos in the spotlight.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/07/nyregion/wedding-limo-crash-schoharie...
No and they should ban Democrats from running for office if they ever want to get this state squared away.
David, that is so funny, however you may be on to something. How do you feel about women running for office? Republican women of course.
