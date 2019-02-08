Tow-company helps fire department extricate truck from unexpected thawing mud

When East Pembroke Fire responded to an alarm of fire at about 6:30 p.m. at a horse farm, Thursday the responding personnel didn't expect the roadside shoulder to be quite as muddy and soft as it was after weeks of frozen turf.

The responding engine got a bit too deep in the mud.

Fortunately, Dickerson Auto was able to tow the engine out -- no damage, no injuries, just a few moments of inconvenience.

There was no fire.

Reader-submitted photo.