Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 8, 2019 - 1:01am

Tow-company helps fire department extricate truck from unexpected thawing mud

posted by Howard B. Owens in east pembroke, news.

snapchat-1614992263.jpg

When East Pembroke Fire responded to an alarm of fire at about 6:30 p.m. at a horse farm, Thursday the responding personnel didn't expect the roadside shoulder to be quite as muddy and soft as it was after weeks of frozen turf.

The responding engine got a bit too deep in the mud.

Fortunately, Dickerson Auto was able to tow the engine out -- no damage, no injuries, just a few moments of inconvenience. 

There was no fire.

Reader-submitted photo.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button