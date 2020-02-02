Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 2, 2020 - 10:48pm

Town of Batavia fire celebrates accomplishments, installs 2020 officers at annual dinner

posted by Howard B. Owens in Town of Batavia Fire, batavia, news, video, fire service.

tobawards2020-2.jpg

Town of Batavia Fire held the department's annual awards banquet and installation of officers at Terry Hills on Saturday night. 

Bryan Moscicki was named Firefighter of the Year (top photo).

tobawards2020group2.jpg

Tim Yaeger, a past chief and current board member, received the President's Award.

tobawards2020group2-2.jpg

Jim Bouton responded to the most calls in 2019: 284

tobawards2020group2-3.jpg

Paul Barrett, a past chief, received his 35-year pin.

tobawards2020group2-4.jpg

Joseph DeMarco, co-founder of Wings Flights of Hope, was on hand to accept a $1,000 donation from the department.

tobawards2020group2-5.jpg

The 2020 Line Officers: Daniel Coffey, chief; James Bouton, deputy chief; Thomas Garlock, first assistant chief; Christopher Strathearn, second assistant chief; Conor Wilkes, captain; Russell Borden, lieutenant; Paul Barrett, safety officer.

Corporate Officers for 2020: Scott Garlock, president; Ian Sanfrantello, vice president; Steve Coburn, secretary; Donal Koziol, treasurer; and directors: Timothy Yaeger, Robert Tripp, Paull Barrett, Gary Giegelman, and Daniel Jacques.

tobawards2020group2-6.jpg

tobawards2020.jpg

 

Video Sponsor

 

Second video, Town of Batavia Fire's 2019 in Review, produced by Clayton Gorski.

Communities survive and thrive on local news.  Support local news.  Please sign up today. Click the button below.

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button