Town of Batavia Fire looks back on 2018, installs officers, names Clayton Gorski Firefighter of the Year

In 2018, the volunteers of the Town of Batavia Fire Department answered 377 calls for service, Chief Dan Coffey said Saturday night at the department's annual awards and installation banquet at Terry Hills.

Thirteen of those calls were for structure fires and 28 were motor vehicle accidents. The town also responded to 168 false alarms.

The department responded 51 times as a mutual aid company and needed the assistance of mutual aid companies seven times.

The top responder for the year was Tyler Stewart, who showed up for 264 calls. James Bouton responded to 241 calls and Clayton Gorski responded to 202 calls.

Clayton Groski was named 2018 Firefighter of the Year.

Paul Barrett received the President's Award.

The 2019 officers:

Chief Dan Coffey

Deputy Chief Jim Bouton

Assistant Chief Paul Dibble

Assistant Chief Tom Garlock

Captain Conor Wilkes

Lieutenant Dave Tran

2019 Corporate Board:

President Scott Garlock

Vice President Nate Fix

Treasurer Don Koziol

Secretary Steve Coburn

Director Tim Yaeger

Director. Gary Diegelman

Director Bob Mullen

Director Bob Tripp

Director Paul Barrett

To find out how you can serve your community and become a volunteer with your local department, visit ReadyGenesee.com.

Clayton Gorski, second from right, with the department's line officers, was named firefighter of the year.

Top responders for 2018, with President Scott Garlock: Clayton Gorski, Tyler Steward, and Jim Bouton.

In years past, the department presented a gift to dinner attendees, such as a mug or a glass. This year, the department instead donated $1,000 to The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation. Dan Coffey, Laurie Napoleon, Mark Napoleone, and Scott Garlock.

Installation of officers, conducted by Bill Schutt.

The Town of Batavia Fire Department.