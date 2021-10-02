Trojans crushes Clyde-Savannah in homecoming game

It was Homecoming in Alexander on Friday night under the lights on the gridiron and the Trojans put on quite a show for the hometown crowd, beating Clyde-Savannah 58-0.

The Trojans are now 4-1 on the season.

QB Nick Kramer was 6-7 passing for 47 yards and two TDs. Jake Laney had two catches for 25 yards. On defense, Kramer had six tackles and a sack. Benny Merrill (who also had a TD reception in the game) had four tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Photos by Phillip Casper.

Nathan Perkins, WR (11) of the Clyde-Savannah Eagles being taken down by Benny Merrill, DB (6), Ricky Townley, DB (5)

Brayden Woods, RB (2) on the run attempting to break past Christopher Reed, DE (63)

Benny Merrill, WR (6) after a reception leaving behind Nathan Perkins, DB (11)

Nick Kramer, QB (3) scrambling while searching for an open receiver

Eric Cline, K (9) sending through one of many extra points