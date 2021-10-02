Local Matters

October 2, 2021 - 9:49am

Trojans crushes Clyde-Savannah in homecoming game

posted by Howard B. Owens in football, sports, alexander.

dsc_3427alexfb.jpg

It was Homecoming in Alexander on Friday night under the lights on the gridiron and the Trojans put on quite a show for the hometown crowd, beating Clyde-Savannah 58-0.

The Trojans are now 4-1 on the season. 

QB Nick Kramer was 6-7 passing for 47 yards and two TDs.  Jake Laney had two catches for 25 yards.  On defense, Kramer had six tackles and a sack. Benny Merrill (who also had a TD reception in the game) had four tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

Photos by Phillip Casper.

dsc_2211alexfb.jpg

dsc_2217alexfb.jpg

dsc_3438alexfb.jpg

dsc_2313alexfb.jpg

Nathan Perkins, WR (11) of the Clyde-Savannah Eagles being taken down by Benny Merrill, DB (6), Ricky Townley, DB (5)

dsc_2409alexfb.jpg

Brayden Woods, RB (2) on the run attempting to break past Christopher Reed, DE (63)

dsc_2472alexfb.jpg

Benny Merrill, WR (6) after a reception leaving behind Nathan Perkins, DB (11)

dsc_2505alexfb.jpg

Nick Kramer, QB (3) scrambling while searching for an open receiver

dsc_2529alexfb.jpg

Eric Cline, K (9) sending through one of many extra points

dsc_2538alexfb.jpg

dsc_3460alexfb.jpg

