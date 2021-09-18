Trojans just miss chance to beat Avon

The Alexander Trojans suffered the team's first loss of the season at the hands of Avon, 12-10.

The Trojans drop to 2-1 and Avon remains undefeated at 3-0.

Alexander scored first on a 30-yard field goal by Eric Cline to cap a seven-minute offensive drive.

Avon took the lead early in the second quarter on a one-yard TD. A failed extra-point try made the score 6-3.

Alexander's final score of the game came on a Nick Kramer one-yard TD dive followed by a Cline PAT, 10-6.

With two minutes left in the half, Avon scored again on a 23-yard pass, setting the score at 12-10.

The Trojan's last gasp came with 30 seconds left on the clock and a 37-yard field goal attempt that drifted wide, allowing Avon to hold on for the win.

Braden Woods carried the ball 19 times for 132 yards. Kramer rushed for 32 yards and a TD on nine carries.

Photos By Philip Casper. Top photo: Nick Kramer QB #3 scrambling out of the pocket

Brayden Woods RB #2

Nick Kramer QB #3 being brought down after a commanding run

Eric Cline K #9 with the field goal attempt

Benny Merrill DB #6

Trojans special teams making their way onto the field before a field goal attempt

Clayton Bezon, FB #40 powering through the Avon line