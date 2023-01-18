Truck off the Road on Route 19 in Le Roy.
A tractor-trailer is reportedly off the road at Route 19 and Vallance Road in Le Roy.
The caller reported that the tractor-trailer ran a stop sign. She didn't stop. "She doesn't know if he had a medical issue or not."
Unknown injuries.
The trailer is still partially in the roadway.
Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
UPDATE 9:55 a.m.: Law enforcement is handling the call. Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance are back in service.
UPDATE 10:24 a.m.: A second accident is reported at the location. State Police on scene. Airbag deployment. No injuries. Requesting evaluation. Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
