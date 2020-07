A Chevy Blazer has reportedly struck a toll booth at the 48a Exit of the Thruway in Lane 5.

Unknown injuries but an ambulance is requested to the scene and entrapment was reported. The subject is out now.

An oil and gas spill is reported.

Indian Falls Fire and Pembroke Fire on scene. Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 5:31 p.m.: Only one injury reported. The driver of the vehicle. The driver is conscious and alert, reporting neck pain.