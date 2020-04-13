Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, neither part of prior quarantine

Daily Health Department Briefing:

New Cases

As of 2:00 p.m. today: Genesee County received 2 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 76 positive cases The two individuals reside in Batavia. One of the individuals is in their 30s, one individual is in their 90s One of our positive cases has been identified as an Erie County resident. Therefore, our numbers have decreased by 1. None of the positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.

Orleans County: 1 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 29 Of the positive cases over the weekend, including today, we have 2 from Lyndonville, 1 from Murray, 1 from Albion and 1 from Ridgeway. The ages include 1 individual in their 30’s, 2 individuals in their 50’s, one individual in their 60’s and one individual in their 70’s. One more person has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation. None of the positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.

Mapping Update: Today we are adding the ages and the general area of where individuals who tested positive reside in the same format as our positive cases. You will now be able to see the cumulative age breakdown of the confirmed cases on the map as well as the breakdown by choosing the individual county from the upper right drop down box. Monday map updates will include the weekend data.

Due to the current limited swabbing kits, there continue to be guidelines in place for primary care providers to order COVID-19 swabbing. This is based upon screening for high risk categories. Contact your primary care provider first to discuss symptoms and ability to be swabbed.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present). If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.

When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn't have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.

If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME!

COVID-19 related symptoms Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases



OPERATIONAL UPDATES

State of Emergency To Be Extended

Due to the Governor’s Executive Order Dated April 12, 2020 extending the Disaster Emergency through May 12 2020, both counties are extending the State of Emergency for the same time period.

Because COVID-19 is circulating locally, we can’t stress enough how important social distancing is and that EVERYONE needs to take this seriously and stay home! It is your social and civic responsibility to protect yourselves and others . If you must shop for essentials, such as food, necessary household supplies or prescriptions, shop solo ! Wear a face covering and wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

needs to take this seriously and stay home! . Using cloth face coverings are recommended to protect others from you. Remember to wear one when you are out in public. You will need to be careful removing them from your face so as not to be exposed to any germs from the outside. Once removed, make sure you wash them in hot water, if able, and dry in a hot dryer. Wash your hands immediately after removing the mask. For more information about masks go to reliable sights such as the CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

