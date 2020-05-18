Two new COVID-19-positive cases reported in Genesee County since yesterday

Press release:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received two new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 172 positive cases. One of the positive cases resides in Batavia and one of the positive cases resides in Bergen. One of the individuals is in their 20s and one individual is in their 50s. Two of the newly positive individuals were not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Five of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. One of the total active positive cases is hospitalized. Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 167 positive cases. The positive case resides in Carlton. The individual is in their 70s. The newly positive community case was not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Two of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Fifteen the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy. We received word an individual residing in The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center has died. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual during this very sad time.



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans Counties' online map of confirmed cases.