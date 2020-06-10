June 10, 2020 - 9:42pm
Two new postive COVID-19 cases, two recoveries reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 201 positive cases
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia.
- One of the new positive individuals is in their 20’s and one of the new positive individuals is in their 30’s.
- The new positive cases were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 0 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 246 positive cases
- One of the new positive individuals lives in Carlton and one of the new positive individuals lives in Murray
- One of the new positive individuals is in their 20’s and one of the new positive individuals is in their 50’s.
- Neither of the new positive cases were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 15 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- Genesee County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 201 positive cases