June 19, 2020 - 11:43pm

Two patients at Batavia VA test positive for COVID-19

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, Batavia VA.

Press release:

As of 2 p.m.

  • Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 208 positive cases.
    • Two of the positive individuals reside in the Federal VA in Batavia.
    • One of the individuals is in their 60s and one of the individuals is in their 80s.
    • One of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
    • Zero of the total active cases are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19 today, for a total of 260 positive cases.
    • The new positive case resides in Murray.
    • The new positive case is under the age of 20 and was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive
    • One of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
    • Thirteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.

