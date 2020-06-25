June 25, 2020 - 4:36pm
Two positive cases, four recoveries from COVID-19 reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 218 positive cases.
- One of the new positive individuals resides in Batavia and one resides in LeRoy.
- One of the individuals is less than 20 years old and one individual is in their 40s.
- The new positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- One of the total active cases is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 264 positive cases.
- Ten of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are saddened to report the death of one of our county residents. This person lived at the Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this very challenging time.