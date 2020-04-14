Two staff members at VA hospital in Batavia test positive for COVID-19

The Veterans Administration reports that two staff members at the Batavia VA hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Previously the VA reported two patients had also tested positive, and that number has not changed, though it's unclear when the positive tests for all four individuals were received.

Individuals associated with federal and state facilities in Genesee County who test positive are part of the Health Department's countywide count. That count is currently 76 positive cases (one more than the reported yesterday (the Health Department will release more information later today) with 50 active cases and 25 recoveries).

There is also a new case reported at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, bringing the total to eight.

The two VA staff members are in home isolation, a VA spokeswoman said in a statement.

No further information about the two staff members would be released, said the spokeswoman, citing privacy concerns.

As for the two patients who tested positive, she said, "Precautionary measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of transmission to other patients and staff, as the veterans are being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specially trained on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection control techniques.

"(The) VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others."

Individuals entering the VA facilities in Batavia are being prescreened, according to the statement.