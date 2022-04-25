Utility poles down, power out in the Sandpit Road area of Alexander

About 95 National Grid customers are without power in the area north of Route 20 and east of Route 98 in Alexander after two utility poles came down during the wind storm that passed through the area.

Alexander fire responded to the report of powerlines down at about 6:50 p.m. in the area of Railroad Avenue and Sandpit Road.

The fire department has since cleared the scene, reporting to dispatchers that village crews have erected barriers to block traffic to those roads and that National Grid is on scene saying it will take hours to complete repairs.

National Grid reports that it expects three complete repairs at about 9:30 p.m.