Video: A tour of the Union Hotel in Corfu, which Tom and Mary Dix are trying to save

First built in 1828 the Union Hotel in Corfu has certainly seen better days.

The hotel was a stagecoach stop for weary travelers passing through Western New York in the 19th Century.

Decades ago, it ceased operation as a hotel and became a restaurant and bar with a bowling ally added on.

About six months ago, Tom and Mary Dix, owners of Jay Potter Lumber in Corfu, closed on a purchase offer for the property. Tom has been talking with perspective restaurant operators but has yet to reach an agreement with a tenant. In the meantime, he has been making repairs, most notably fixing a leak in the roof, with the goal of doing the restoration work necessary to make it an attractive place for a restaureaur.

"The plant right now just to get it to not fall apart anymore," Dix said. "I would like to have a restaurant and a bar. There needs to be one of this area. If you're if you live here you have to go to Batavia or you have to go out of the town or the county to go to a restaurant. This area there really isn't one that does dinner and that does late night activity for the younger crowd."

