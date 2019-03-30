Local Matters

March 30, 2019 - 11:42pm

Video: All-County Music Festival at Batavia HS

posted by Howard B. Owens in all-county music festival, batavia, music, arts, entertainment, education.
The annual All-County Music Festival is underway and began with a performance this afternoon by the Elementary Chorus, Middle School Band, and Senior High Chorus at Batavia High School.

The performances followed rehearsals yesterday and this morning at the high school.

Next Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be performances by the Elementary Band, Middle School Chorus, and Senior High Band at Attica High School

 

