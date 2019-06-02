June 2, 2019 - 1:30am
Video: American Warrior Appreciation BBQ at Red Osier
posted by Howard B. Owens in Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Stafford, video, veterans, American Warrior.
Video Sponsor
Red Osier Landmark Restaurant is the biggest sponsor of the American Warrior Festival series of concerts and so Dan Clor has held an annual party at Red Osier to thank Steve Foster and Tim Adams for their support.
This year, the party was a BBQ using the new smoker acquired by Red Osier.
The appreciation is mutual. The dinner was Friday evening.
