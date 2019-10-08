Video: Batavia boys soccer team wins first home game in new Van Detta Stadium

Video Sponsor

The Blue Devils soccer team has historically faired poorly on artificial turf but Monday, they got a chance to start a new tradition -- one that is now necessary -- by winning their first home game in the new Van Detta Stadium.

Batavia beat Dansville 3-2 behind three goals by Garrick Havens. Two were on penalty kicks and the third was assisted by Andres Mateos.

Batavia took 16 shots on net and Dansville, 14.

Unique to the current roster are three pairs of brothers, all starters.

Watch the video to find out more and click this link to subscribe to our YouTube channel.