Video: Bethany man full of life after receiving heart pump implant

Wayne Walker, now a Batavia resident after spending much of his life in Bethany, is an Army and Air Force veteran, a volunteer firefighter, a member of the American Legion, and, most proudly, a member of the Genesee County Honor Guard.

He's also alive today because of modern medical care. A heart pump now does about 80 percent of the work of circulating the blood through his body because his heart was no longer up to the task.

Walker received his heart pump at Rochester General Hospital on March 5 and received follow-up care at Unity and at United Memorial Medical Center.

Yesterday, Walker received a surprise reception at RGH to honor his commitment to recovery and to his community.