February 5, 2020 - 4:00pm

Video: Citizens speak out at Ward 6 public meeting at City Hall

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, 6th Ward, video.
Councilwoman Rose Mary Christian hosted a Ward 6 public meeting at City Hall on Tuesday evening.

Citizens spoke out on topics ranging from: a registered sex offender living next to a park where children play to the status of the GCASA-owned building on South Swan; the recent robbery by Pizza Hut; sidewalks; and the proposal for a new skate park in the city.

City Council President Eugene Jankowski, Assistant Police Chief Chris Camp, Police Chief Shawn Heubusch, and Probation Officer Michele Tucci, were on hand to discuss issues with residents.

