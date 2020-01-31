Video: Copperhead Creek opens with country vibe, friendly atmosphere

Video Sponsor

Patrick Mandia grew up in a family of restaurateurs -- the Pok-A-Dot, Sunny's, the Red Carpet, Pontillo's -- and after 15 years of working as a DJ at the former Billy Goat's he thought it might be time for him to own his own tavern.

At first, his wife, Carrie Mandia, thought it a rather risky idea. But as they talked, she realized she trusted her husband and trusted her own business background.

"You only live once," she said.

The couple has completely revamped the former Billy Goat's location and turned it into a county-themed bar, Copperhead Creek.