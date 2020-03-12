Video: Customers stocking up at BJ's in Batavia

Video Sponsor

A lot of local residents had the same idea today -- stocking up for supplies at BJ's Wholesale Club in Batavia.

At about 5 p.m., the parking lot was full and lines at the registers were 10 or 12 people deep. Most shopping carts were full. There were empty shelves in the water and paper-products aisles.

We spoke to several customers and most declined to be interviewed on camera. At least six of them with shopping carts brimming with household essentials said they were just doing their regular shopping. Some said they were stocking up but didn't want to be interviewed. The video includes customer Brian Odachowski who was stocking up, Legislator Gregg Torrey, who was more concerned about making sure the household supplies are ready because he and his wife are expecting a baby soon, and he spoke mainly about the county's response, and Jack Kershner who said he thinks CORVID-19 concerns are overblown.

