April 15, 2020 - 5:40pm
Video: During briefing, Gov. Cuomo announces public mask-wearing
posted by Howard B. Owens in Andrew Cuomo, covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- State Will Begin Conducting Antibody Tests Prioritizing Frontline Workers Beginning This Week -2,000 Tests Per Day Using a Finger Prick Test
- Announces State Will Give 100 Ventilators to Michigan and 50 Ventilators to Maryland
- Issues Executive Order Requiring Nursing Homes to Inform Family Members of Residents of COVID-19 Cases
- Issues Executive Order Allowing Individuals Assisting with COVID-19 Response to Stay in a Hotel in New York City for More Than 28 Days without Becoming a Tenant
- SUNY and CUNY Colleges Using 3D Printers to Produce Personal Protective Equipment for Frontline Medical Workers
- Confirms 11,571 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State - Bringing Statewide Total to 213,779; New Cases in 43 Counties
- Governor Cuomo: "It's going to be a phased reopening, right. And during the phased reopening, the priority is to make sure you do no harm and keep your eye on the public health issue. That is what is key in all of this. So it's going to be a calibration of reopening based on public health safety and that infection rate because what we have done, and the reducing of the infection rate, is a pure function of what New Yorkers have done and what people across the country have done. When you relax that social distancing, you could very well see an increase in the infection rate. So it's all a calibration to the public health. But it's going to be a gradual increase of economic activity in calibration with the public health, public health standards. The single best tool to doing this gauging, right, is large-scale testing. Test, trace and isolate."
- "Don't tell me that we can't do it because I know that we can do it. We can we build a bridge that takes us from today to 18 months? Yes. Yes, because we are bridge builders, that's what we do. We build bridges. Sometimes literally, sometimes symbolically, sometimes metaphorically, but we build bridgesThat's what we do in New York and we're going to do this."
