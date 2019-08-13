Local Matters

August 13, 2019 - 5:52pm

Video: GSO preparing for annual Summer Serenade in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in genesee sympthony orchestra, GSO, music, arts, entertainment, video, United Way.
The Genesee Symphony Orchestra prepares for the annual Summer Serenade, a joint fundraiser with United Way and held each year at the La Royan in Le Roy, NY.

The 2019 concert is Aug. 25. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 5, the concert at 6:15, and desert to follow.

Tickets are $75 a person. Garden Party attire recommended.

Tickets available at Tompkins Bank of Castile in Le Roy and Roxy's Music Store or online at  www.uwrochester.org/summerserenade

Proceeds benefit the United Way Backpack Program and the GSO.

blue button