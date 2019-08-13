Video: GSO preparing for annual Summer Serenade in Le Roy

Video Sponsor

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra prepares for the annual Summer Serenade, a joint fundraiser with United Way and held each year at the La Royan in Le Roy, NY.

The 2019 concert is Aug. 25. Social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with dinner at 5, the concert at 6:15, and desert to follow.

Tickets are $75 a person. Garden Party attire recommended.

Tickets available at Tompkins Bank of Castile in Le Roy and Roxy's Music Store or online at www.uwrochester.org/summerserenade

Proceeds benefit the United Way Backpack Program and the GSO.