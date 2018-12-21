Local Matters

December 21, 2018 - 6:36pm

Video: Happy Hour at T.F. Brown's in support of annual Christmas Day Community Dinner

posted by Howard B. Owens in T.F. Brown's, Community Christmas Day Dinner, batavia.

Last night, T.F. Brown's hosted a happy hour and ugly sweater contest in support of the annual Christmas Day Community Dinner.

The dinner has been going for close to three decades and offers a free meal and toys from Santa for children and is open to all members of the Genesee County community.

For more information, click here.

