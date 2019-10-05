Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 5, 2019 - 4:11pm

Video: Highlights from Le Roy's 58-13 victory over Mynderse

posted by Howard B. Owens in video, Le Roy, football.
Video Sponsor

Andrew Englerth rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Le Roy to a 58-13 win over Mynders/South Seneca on Friday night.

Kyler LaCarte filled in at QB for Jake Hill, who is missing a couple of games due to an injury, and was 5-9 passing for 52 yards. LaCarte scored a touchdown while gaining 25 yards rushing on five carries.

Nate Andrews scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one on an 82-yard punt return. Andrews also converted six point-after attempts.

Kaiel Robinson also scored a touchdown.

Cole Rauscher had 10 tackles and an interception.

ziptor-leroycoat.jpg

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button