Video: Highlights from Le Roy's 58-13 victory over Mynderse

Andrew Englerth rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns to help lead Le Roy to a 58-13 win over Mynders/South Seneca on Friday night.

Kyler LaCarte filled in at QB for Jake Hill, who is missing a couple of games due to an injury, and was 5-9 passing for 52 yards. LaCarte scored a touchdown while gaining 25 yards rushing on five carries.

Nate Andrews scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one on an 82-yard punt return. Andrews also converted six point-after attempts.

Kaiel Robinson also scored a touchdown.

Cole Rauscher had 10 tackles and an interception.