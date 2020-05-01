May 1, 2020 - 5:40pm
Video: In daily briefing, Cuomo announces schools and colleges to remain closed for rest of academic year
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, Andrew Cuomo.
Press release:
- Directs schools and colleges to create Reopening Plans that reimagine facilities to be approved by the state;
- State is partnering with Kate Spade New York Foundation and Crisis Text Line to provide 24/7 emotional support service for frontline workers; workers can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741;
- Department of Financial Services to require New York State-regulated health insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs for mental health services for frontline essential workers;
- Announces new targeted efforts to further reduce number of new hospitalizations per day;
- Five new drive-through testing facilities now open in Monroe, Erie, Broome, Niagara and Oneida counties;
- Confirms 3,942 additional coronavirus cases in New York State -- bringing statewide total to 308,314; new cases in 48 counties;
- Governor Andrew M. Cuomo: "Nobody can predict what the situation is going to be three weeks or four weeks from now, so we are trying to stage decisions at intervals that give us information, but also enough time for people to make preparations they need to make."
- "We are going to be asking businesses to come up with plans that safeguard workers when they reopen. We need schools to come up with plans also that bring those precautions into the schoolroom. That is also for colleges, and the state will approve those plans."
- Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo today announced all K-12 schools and college facilities statewide will remain closed for the rest of the academic year and will continue to provide distance learning during that time. The schools will also be required to continue meal programs and child care services for essential workers. The state will make a decision about summer school programming by the end of May.