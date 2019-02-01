Local Matters

February 1, 2019 - 8:17pm

Video: Jazz and Jam at GO Art!

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, news, arts, entertainment, batavia.
The Genesee Jazz Collective played at GO Art! on Thursday night as part of GO Art!'s Fifth Thursday night, this time with a theme of Jazz and Jam. The evening featured P&J sandwich's live jazz and a jazz jam session.

The Genesee Jazz Collective is: Dan Klinczar on Brass, Mike Grammatico on Sax and Clarinet, Andrew Lawton on Drums, Phil Briatico on Bass, And Brian Goeltz on Guitar.

geneseejazzcollectivejan312019.jpg

Joining the Genesee Jazz Collective during the jam session on vocals, Stuart McLean.

geneseejazzcollectivejan312019-2.jpg

geneseejazzcollectivejan312019-3.jpg

geneseejazzcollectivejan312019-4.jpg

geneseejazzcollectivejan312019-5.jpg

geneseejazzcollectivejan312019-6.jpg 

