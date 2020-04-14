Video: Local singers join together remotely to sing 'This is Me'

"This is Me," performed by participants in the Sound Foundation and the Harvester 56 Theater in Batavia.

Sound Foundations Voice Studio is a private studio run by Wendy Williams. She trains both classical and music-theater style singers, including children and adult beginners. Five of her high school students placed this year in an international young classical artists competition and sang at Carnegie Hall.

Williams is currently conducting lessons remotely and she decided to use the remote learning tools to bring the class together in a fun and uplifting project.

The song is from the musical "The Greatest Showman."