September 24, 2019 - 6:36pm

Video: Pembroke Intermediate School's "Start with Hello" week

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, Pembroke Intermediate School, schools, education, video.
Pembroke Intermediate School in Corfu is promoting community and wellness this week with a program called “Start with Hello." On Tuesday morning students were greeted by police and firemen saying hello and handing out apples. The event today was part of a week-long effort to promote emotional wellness at the school.

