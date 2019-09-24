September 24, 2019 - 6:36pm
Video: Pembroke Intermediate School's "Start with Hello" week
pembroke, Pembroke Intermediate School, schools, education
Pembroke Intermediate School in Corfu is promoting community and wellness this week with a program called “Start with Hello." On Tuesday morning students were greeted by police and firemen saying hello and handing out apples. The event today was part of a week-long effort to promote emotional wellness at the school.