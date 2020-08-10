August 10, 2020 - 5:26pm
Video: Stafford fire responds to back-to-back incidents on Clinton Street Road
Video Sponsor
First, there was a pickup truck accident with a car fire and just as Stafford fire had things under control at the first location on Clinton Street Road, an MVA with serious injuries was reported a quarter-mile away on Route 33 at the intersection with Horseshoe Lake Road.
It turned out there were no serious injuries in either accident.
But it was a hot, humid day for the volunteer firefighters, deputies, and medical personnel who responded to both incidents.
Previously: