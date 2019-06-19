Local Matters

June 19, 2019 - 2:34pm

Video: Teams in 12-U fast pitch softball face off in all-star game

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Stingers, softball, batavia, video.
In a 12-u girls fastpitch softball game played at Kibbe Park on Tuesday, a time comprised of players from Batavia, Le Roy, and Elba, beat a team comprised of players from Alexander, Lyndonville, Perry 10-9.

Katie Landers had three hits, three RBIs, and scored two runs for the Batavia team.

Loretta Sorochty allowed two runs and four hits over three innings. She had seven Ks.

Karissa Kendall gave up one run and one hit over two innings.

Emily Pietrzykowski, of Alexander, had two hits.

