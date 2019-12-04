Local Matters

December 4, 2019 - 8:55pm

Video: Tintype photographer Rob Gibson

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, pembroke hs, video, photography.
The photography of Rob Gibson has been seen by millions of people in such movies as "Gettysburg," "Cold Mountain," "National Treasure," and the just-released "Harriet."

His skills are in demand by producers and directors looking for authentic, period-correct photos actors in films covering historic topics.

He now lives in Gettysburg and is originally from Lockport.  He was in Pembroke on Tuesday night to give a demonstration on his tintype photography technique.

