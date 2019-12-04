Video: Tintype photographer Rob Gibson

Video Sponsor

The photography of Rob Gibson has been seen by millions of people in such movies as "Gettysburg," "Cold Mountain," "National Treasure," and the just-released "Harriet."

His skills are in demand by producers and directors looking for authentic, period-correct photos actors in films covering historic topics.

He now lives in Gettysburg and is originally from Lockport. He was in Pembroke on Tuesday night to give a demonstration on his tintype photography technique.