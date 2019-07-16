Videos: BB Dang performs at the Genesee County Fair

Video Sponsor

The band BB Dang performed at the Genesee County Fair last night.

BB Dang is based in Rochester but features on bass Cameron Carlson, a 9th grader by Byron-Bergen High School.

The rest of the band is Michael Valle (drums) Alex Sherwood (guitar) Greg Gutch (guitar) Ben Guisto (vocals) Isabella Barbagallo (vocals) Dominic Bonacci (keyboard).

The group came together through Camp Roc Star, a project of Elvio Fernandes, a member of the band Daughtry.

There is live music at the fair every night through Saturday.