April 11, 2019 - 8:56am

Voters in Darien turn down proposed water district

posted by Howard B. Owens in Darien, news.

Press release:

The mandatory referendum on the establishment of Water District No. 6 in the Town of Darien has been completed. The result of the April 10, 2019 referendum is 684 “No” votes, 183 “Yes” votes and one Affidavit vote still pending validation.

While the vote count remains unofficial, the result of the referendum will not change. Therefore, the Establishment of Water District No. 6 in the Town of Darien is not approved, and the Town is proceeding to file the required documents to close out this action. 

David Hagelberger, Supervisor

April 11, 2019 - 12:04pm
Scott Birkby
Joined: May 15 2010 - 8:51am

That's a shame. Well, now that this is over maybe we can go to work to get internet out here.

