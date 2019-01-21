January 21, 2019 - 5:12pm
Water main break reported on Union near Notre Dame
Press release:
There is a water main break on Union Street near Notre Dame school. Crews are on site to begin repairs but water service will be interrupted in the area until repairs are complete. Once repaired residents are cautioned to allow some time for water clarity to return and avoid laundry activities until full clarity has returned.
