Wind Ensemble performs at Oakfield-Alabama on Nov. 19

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble will perform its first concert of the season at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Oakfield-Alabama High School on Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

Founder and conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a program that features:

"Ride" - Samuel Hazo

"The Lion King" - Arr. Calvin Custer

"Foundry" - John Mackey

"Chicago" - Arr. Ted Ricketts

"Mama Mia" - Roy Phillipe

"National Emblem" – E.E. Bagley

"Toccata for Band" - Frank Erickson o Children’s March - Percy Grainger

Tickets are $10 adult, $8 seniors 55+ and veterans, $5 students with an ID, free for children 5 and younger. There is also a $25 Family Deal for immediate family members and children (mother, father, up to four children). For more information, go HERE.

File photo by Howard Owens from 2018.