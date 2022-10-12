October 12, 2022 - 1:00pm
Wind Ensemble performs at Oakfield-Alabama on Nov. 19
genesee valley wind ensemble, music, arts, entertainment, news.
The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble will perform its first concert of the season at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Oakfield-Alabama High School on Lewiston Road, Oakfield.
Founder and conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a program that features:
- "Ride" - Samuel Hazo
- "The Lion King" - Arr. Calvin Custer
- "Foundry" - John Mackey
- "Chicago" - Arr. Ted Ricketts
- "Mama Mia" - Roy Phillipe
- "National Emblem" – E.E. Bagley
- "Toccata for Band" - Frank Erickson o Children’s March - Percy Grainger
Tickets are $10 adult, $8 seniors 55+ and veterans, $5 students with an ID, free for children 5 and younger. There is also a $25 Family Deal for immediate family members and children (mother, father, up to four children). For more information, go HERE.
File photo by Howard Owens from 2018.
