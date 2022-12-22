Winter Storm Elliott could bring blizzard conditions to WNY

The winter storm bearing down on Western New York has a name: it's Elliott, and news reports say it is gaining strength.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for much of WNY, including Genesee County.

If the forecast holds up, total snow accumulations could be from 2 to 3 feet between Friday and Sunday, with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A blizzard warning has been issued for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. on Sunday.

An actual blizzard isn't expected to hit until Friday afternoon at the earliest but a rapid temperature drop from the teens to single digits will result in a flash freeze on Friday morning, the National Weather Service predicts.

Wind chills could drop to 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

The weather service states, "Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at times. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. The bitter wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."