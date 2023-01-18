Local Matters

January 18, 2023 - 3:01pm

Winter weather advisory issued for Thursday

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for 4 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday.

Mixed precipitation is expected with total ice accumulation of one-tenth of an inch.

Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than an inch is expected.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will spread from southwest to northeast through early Thursday
afternoon. Mixed precipitation will change over to all rain Thursday afternoon.

Use caution and expect slippery road conditions. 

