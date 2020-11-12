With staff members knocked out of action by COVID, Batavia's Original closing for the weekend

A lack of staffing because of the spread of COVID-19 in the community is forcing owner Kathy Ferrara to close Batavia's Original for the weekend.

Ferrara will evaluate staff availability on Monday to see if she can reopen.

Five workers at the pizzeria have tested positive and because of close contact, several more are in mandatory quarantine for two weeks and can't come to work.

None of the five who have tested positive for COVID-19 contracted the virus at work, Ferrara said. Three had been to Halloween parties and one hosted a card game and the other contracted it from a family member.

Ferrara emphasized that she's required employees to wear masks at all times. She said they've been diligent about it. They've also been diligent about sanitizing every surface in the restaurant.

In fact, Ferrara is frustrated because she's made it clear over these many months of the coronavirus pandemic that her employees need to follow CDC guidelines at work and in their personal lives as well.

She said she isn't sure a lot of young people get how serious the disease is and she tries to tell her employees they may feel young and healthy but they come into contact with their parents and grandparents and they could get them sick if they're not careful.

"A lot of people seem to think it's over and it's not over," Ferrara said.

With the recent resurgence of the disease, Ferrara is concerned not enough people are taking seriously the need to slow the spread.

"I just don't know what the solution is," Ferrara said.