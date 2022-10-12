Wnd Ensemble performs at Oakfield-Alabama on Nov. 19

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of the season at Oakfield-Alabama High School on Nov.19.

The show starts at 4 p.m.

Founder and conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a program that features

Ride - Samuel Hazo

The Lion King - Arr. Calvin Custer

Foundry - John Mackey

Chicago - Arr. Ted Ricketts

Mama Mia - Roy Phillipe

National Emblem – E.E. Bagley

Toccata for Band - Frank Erickson o Children’s March - Percy Grainger

Tickets:

$10.00- Adult

$8.00- Senior (55+) & Veteran

$5.00- Student (with ID)

Free- Children 5 years old & under

$25.00- Family Deal- for immediate family and children as defined by mother and/or father and up to four (4) children

Photo: File photo by Howard Owens from 2018.