Wnd Ensemble performs at Oakfield-Alabama on Nov. 19
The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of the season at Oakfield-Alabama High School on Nov.19.
The show starts at 4 p.m.
Founder and conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a program that features
- Ride - Samuel Hazo
- The Lion King - Arr. Calvin Custer
- Foundry - John Mackey
- Chicago - Arr. Ted Ricketts
- Mama Mia - Roy Phillipe
- National Emblem – E.E. Bagley
- Toccata for Band - Frank Erickson o Children’s March - Percy Grainger
Tickets:
$10.00- Adult
- $8.00- Senior (55+) & Veteran
- $5.00- Student (with ID)
- Free- Children 5 years old & under
- $25.00- Family Deal- for immediate family and children as defined by mother and/or father and up to four (4) children
Photo: File photo by Howard Owens from 2018.
