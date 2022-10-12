Local Matters

October 12, 2022 - 1:00pm

Wnd Ensemble performs at Oakfield-Alabama on Nov. 19

posted by Howard B. Owens in genesee valley wind ensemble, music, arts, entertainment, news.

windensembleapril222016.jpeg

The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of the season at Oakfield-Alabama High School on Nov.19.

The show starts at 4 p.m.

Founder and conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a program that features

  • Ride - Samuel Hazo
  • The Lion King - Arr. Calvin Custer
  • Foundry - John Mackey
  • Chicago - Arr. Ted Ricketts
  • Mama Mia - Roy Phillipe
  • National Emblem – E.E. Bagley
  • Toccata for Band - Frank Erickson o Children’s March - Percy Grainger

Tickets:

$10.00- Adult

  • $8.00- Senior (55+) & Veteran
  • $5.00- Student (with ID)
  • Free- Children 5 years old & under
  • $25.00- Family Deal- for immediate family and children as defined by mother and/or father and up to four (4) children 

Photo: File photo by Howard Owens from 2018.

