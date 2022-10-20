Woman struck by truck in Alexander dies at hospital

An 89-year-old Alexander woman died this evening after being struck by the mirror of a passing pickup truck in the area of 10342 West Bethany Road, Alexander, shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Investigators believe Ruth McVay, of Alexander, was crossing West Bethany Road at about 4:06 p.m. near the crest of a hill while a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Patrick G. McCormack, 55, of Darien, was traveling southbound.

When McCormack came over the crest of the hill, he spotted McVay in the roadway and tried to avoid hitting her. The driver's side mirror, however, struck her, causing serious injuries.

McCormack stopped immediately and called 9-1-1.

McVay was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy EMS (Mercy Flight was grounded due to weather) where she died as a result of her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, including the Crash Management Team. Assisting at the scene were the Alexander Fire Department and Mercy EMS.