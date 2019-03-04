Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 4, 2019 - 11:46pm

Women stuck on Judge Road, police in pursuit of vehicle

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, crime.

A woman has been struck by a vehicle on Judge Road and police are in pursuit of the vehicle.

The pursuit apparently started before the woman was struck, which apparently started in Orleans County.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS are responding to Judge Road.

The vehicle has reportedly returned to Orleans County. Genesee County units are not pursuing the vehicle into Orleans County but have advised patrols in Orleans County of its location.

No word on whether the woman struck suffered serious or non-serious injuries.

UPDATE 11:47 p.m.: Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:50 p.m.: Orleans patrols lost sight of the vehicle.

UPDATE 11:59 p.m.: The vehicle has apparently been located. Genesee County units told they can stand down. Report from the accident scene, Mercy Flight can stand down.

UPDATE 12:47 a.m.: The vehicle was impounded by State Police and the woman was transported to ECMC.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button