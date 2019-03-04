Women stuck on Judge Road, police in pursuit of vehicle

A woman has been struck by a vehicle on Judge Road and police are in pursuit of the vehicle.

The pursuit apparently started before the woman was struck, which apparently started in Orleans County.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS are responding to Judge Road.

The vehicle has reportedly returned to Orleans County. Genesee County units are not pursuing the vehicle into Orleans County but have advised patrols in Orleans County of its location.

No word on whether the woman struck suffered serious or non-serious injuries.

UPDATE 11:47 p.m.: Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 11:50 p.m.: Orleans patrols lost sight of the vehicle.

UPDATE 11:59 p.m.: The vehicle has apparently been located. Genesee County units told they can stand down. Report from the accident scene, Mercy Flight can stand down.

UPDATE 12:47 a.m.: The vehicle was impounded by State Police and the woman was transported to ECMC.