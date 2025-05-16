Albion resident arrested in Batavia Marine burglary pleads guilty

Nathaniel Thompson

A 23-year-old Albion resident admitted in Genesee County Court on Friday morning to taking part in a burglary on May 27 of Batavia Marine on West Main Street in Batavia.

Nathaniel Thompson agreed to a plea agreement that capped his anticipated sentence at 2-4 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3. If he fails to abide by court orders between now and then, he loses his sentence cap and could face 3 1/2 to seven years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree with the intent to commit grand larceny and as a second-time felony offender. In November 2022, he entered a guilty plea in Orleans County to criminal possession of stolen property.

Thompson was arrested in August and initially charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

In court on Friday, Thompson admitted to stealing firearms valued at more than $1,000.

Malachi J Nix, 20, of Tonawanda, was also in the case. He was arrested in February and charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and conspiracy in the fourth degree.

The status of his case is not available.

Thompson is currently in custody in Orleans County.