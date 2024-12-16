Batavia-based Christian recording artists McClurg Brothers headline concert at Northgate on Thursday

Brothers McClurg in their recording studio in the Harvester Center, Batavia.

Photo by Howard Owens.

When Brothers McClurg, a Grammy-nominated Christian Americana band with roots in Buffalo and a base in Batavia, gather around a mic, they aim to do their part to serve God.

Guitarist Jeremy Thompson looks at it like this: "I feel like it's the kid with the five loaves and the bread just walking up and saying, 'This is what I got, and I want to use it for you, Lord,' you know? (John 6:1-13) If it blesses somebody, that's great. That's just to simplify it because God can do more with our little bit. I just want to get to the end and know that I used my gift in the most fulfilling way."

Not that the talents of Thompson and brothers Anthony Hoisington and Chris Hoisington are anything less than exceptional, but they know they're called not to shine in the spotlight but to do their part to serve God.

On Thursday, they will bring their talents for uplifting music to Northgate Free Methodist Church, where Anthony is the worship leader. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but concertgoers are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items as a donation to the Salvation Army.

Brothers McClurg's journey in music and faith starts with Anthony's and Chris's grandfather, Bill McClurg, a minister and musician. He inspired more than just the name of their band.

"We lived right next door to our grandparents," Anthony recalled during a group interview with The Batavian in their Harvester Center recording studio. "We kind of shared a driveway. My grandfather and my parents traveled as a Southern Gospel group (the McClurg Family Singers) from Upstate New York, which is kind of funny, an ironic thing, and then they retired off the road when I was probably like, eight or nine.

Bill McClurg, a guitar player, continued in the ministry and discovered that, at least in the 1980s, many nursing homes didn't have pastors who would come in and host a service, especially with music.

Young Anthony and Chris were enlisted to assist. Most of the nursing homes were in Erie County -- the family lived in Akron.

"We would sing and play with him," Anthony said. "It was rather pathetic, but it is what we did. From an early age, he modelled for us a work ethic when it comes to music, but also, sort of, you should go find your niche and your audience. His was, you know, older folks, but that really got us our start, just playing and singing behind him. Half the time, the audience was excited that we were there and that we didn't need to be perfect."

Youth group musicians

As young teenagers, they were involved with their church's youth group, and Thompson was involved in his. The youth pastors of the two groups were friends, so they groups would sometimes visit each other's churches, and the home church would lead the worship service, including music.

When they saw Thompson play, they were, like, "Who's that guy?" Anthony said.

"It was about how loud we could get it," Anthony said. 'And back then, it was about how much aggression we could put into music. And he was ripping up there. And I was like, 'Man, I gotta talk to that guy. The youth group we grew up in was very music-focused. I mean, it was like a bunch of hippies."

Thompson said his youth group was into sweater vests and soccer.

Teenage musicians, of course, are going to want to explore more than just Christian music, even if that doesn't entirely meet parental approval.

"We had parents that were like, if it isn't Christian, you can't listen to it," Anthony said. "We snuck around that, but then, as we got older --I think I would give credit to our parents -- when we started playing in rock bands when we were teenagers, the three of us, we were playing in bars at 16, 17, 18, and we had parents who almost looked at it like a proselytization avenue."

Their parents didn't expect them to play just in church basements and regularly turned up at their gigs.

After all, where would Jesus go?

"Yeah, we don't mind singing about Jesus. We certainly believe in Him, and that's a huge part of our thing. But we also wanted to be able to sing about life and about girls and whatnot, not in a way that was crass or whatever, but just honest. And we were surrounded by a culture of Christian musicians that wanted to do that," Anthony said.

Growing as songwriters

When it came time to start writing songs together, Anthony and Chris gravitated toward Christian themes. They began performing together at Christian music festivals and at churches. They started to build a base of fans. They played at Kingdom Bound at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, which led to a Nashville-based record label, Integrity, offering them a contract.

They then decided they needed a name better representing their musical heritage and family legacy. In homage to Pappy McClurg, they settled on Brothers McClurg.

Given their background in Southern Gospel, it might not be surprising that they drifted toward a sound based around acoustic guitars and tight harmonies. Still, with the rock and folk influences and a bit of bluegrass, they don't fit neatly into a Southern Gospel framework, though they've played those festivals.

Thompson joined the duo early on to make it a three-piece, and they traveled and recorded with a bigger backing band. As Thompson pointed out, traveling with a band is expensive, so one day, they asked him to grab an acoustic guitar and join them.

"Then you naturally land on a spot of like folk, southern grass, or whatever you want to call it, and that was just super natural to us because it wasn't like, 'Hey, let's do this because it would be cool," Thompson said. "It just happened."

Brothers McClurg recorded three albums for Integrity before being dropped by the label, though the album Join the Sound, did crack the Top 40 on the Billboard charts. They were soon signed to an independent label based in Watertown, but the band, this time, decided they wanted to produce the album themselves.

Escaping Nashville

Anthony said they weren't always satisfied with the final product on their first albums. Their Southern Gospel-inspired sound, ironically, didn't fit with Nashville's penchant for pop song production.

He decided to take the advance from the new label and lease space for a studio in the Harvester Center, and record the album -- which became their Christmas album, Going Back to Bethlehem -- in Batavia. They could record at their own pace. The lease was for a year. The album was finished in six months.

Once musician friends found out the studio was available for the following six months, they started calling -- from California, Tennesee, and Ohio -- looking to use the studio for their projects. The temporary studio became the home base for Brothers McClurg, and Chris became a producer, and they launched a record label, Old Bear Records, now with 19 artists signed.

With the studio space, Chris Hoisington has emerged as a producer. And he clearly has the mind of a producer. Throughout the conversation at the studio, his comments often focused on the sound, structure and content of things.

When the topic of Old Bear artist Eric Lee Brumley comes up, he immediately explains what makes Brumley different from many Christian artists.

On Brumley's newest album, Electric Chair, the brothers share some writing credits, and Chris is the producer.

It was fun writing with Brumley, he said, because Brumley is more interested in Bible stories, even ones that do not necessarily end well, like David Bathsheba.

"When you do Christian music, everything has to be victorious, but it's like, 'Let's talk about some of the sad stories, what you can learn from those outcomes, and how it reflects now," Chris said.

Chris lives in the Boston Hills area, south of Buffalo, a ski area called Kissing Bridge. He helps with worship services twice a month with the Free Methodist Church in Fredonia and every couple of months with another church in Olean.

The music he's been listening to most recently is the music that introduces him to new sounds.

"I think influences for all us varies depending on what we're everybody's listening to," Chris said. "I've been listening to a lot of mid-Midwestern EMO lately, so bands like American Football, this band, C Clamp, just like odd music, but they're all cool guitar parts that interchange between the band members. I've been getting back into bands again because I went through a phase of not really listening to bands because nowadays, everybody's a solo artist."

He said as a producer, the most fascinating music today is perhaps soundtracks.

"They're just creating music based on a visual, so that's a way cool way to make records," Chris said. "They're making music off of whatever they want to make based on a narrative that's happening in the movie. Then, when you pull away, you've created this bizarre music."

From that, he's learned, he said, that you can think more about feel than "we need a guitar part on every song, or we need to have a drum part on every song. We can try a lot of different things."

He's especially proud of the Christmas album. He said it's a good example of mixing different sounds, from acoustic arrangments to full band performances, including some instrumentals and a bit of narration from "Pappy" McClurg.

"For me, that's probably my favorite thing we've done," Chris said. "It's got that nostalgic thing to it."

Chris produced or co-produced many of the tracks on Bellsburg (The Songs of Rich Mullins), a multi-artist compilation. Mullins was a Christian singer-songwriter who died in a car accident in 1997. The album was nominated for multiple Grammy awards.

And Chris and Anthony are working on a similar multi-artist compilation, one of original material based on parables in the Bible and will include such major Christian artists as Terry Taylor, Randy Stonehill, and Phil Keaggy.

He said of a conversation with Stonehill, "I'm like, 'Dude, just write the song.' We want to help shape the production. That's what's nice about what we've always done with Old Bear. Break the rules because we don't have to adhere to anybody's idea of what (it should be). To us, it's like, let's just make Christian music, but the kind that we actually like to hear it, not because we're trying to market it to some Bible app or whatever the case may be."

They've also kicked around a tribute album to the Louvin Brothers classic, Satan Is Real.

When the subject of the Louvin Brothers comes up, both Anthony and Chris acknowledge them as an influence. There's a general idea in music that siblings make the best harmonies, called "blood harmonies," and Brothers McClurg, including Thompson, who has been playing with Anthony and Chris since they were young teens, think they capture that sound, which was the inspiration for their two albums Around the Mic and Around the Mic Two.

Brothers McClurg are also working on their next album, which the brothers said will be a little different, which Anthony, Chris, and Jeremy are brining in their own songs and not all of them are explicitly Christian-themed.

For Anthony, music, he said, is for him the most natural way to communicate his faith. It's doing what he can do to spread what faith in Jesus Christ means.

"If you were to put me in front of a bunch of people, you're not sure what they believe, it be really hard for me to communicate verbally, without music, to communicate what faith looks like to me. If you just said, 'Hey, preach about it or talk, talk, take the music out of it, it would be really hard. Naturally, it's way easier to just sing about it. It's more concise, more to the point, and I think it's a better representation of how I feel. I've always looked at it like there is a purpose for me to do that and there's no more natural way for me to say what I believe in."

Thursday's show will draw from the Brothers McClurg Christmas album, Christmas song covers, and some of their back catalog.

Old Bear artist The Local Hang-Ups, from Rochester, will play a 20-minute opening set. The duo, Katy Martin and Abbey Sitterley, is inspired by the likes of the Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel.

Northgate Free Methodist Church is located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Remote video URL

Remote video URL