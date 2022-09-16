September 16, 2022 - 1:50pm
Batavia defeats Monroe 28-6 on team effort
The Batavia Blue Devils improved to 2-0 on the 2022 season with a 28-6 win at home on Thursday night against Monroe.
Javin McFollins was 7-10 behind center for 88 yards and a TD.
Cole Grazioplane made that 27-yard TD reception.
Cam McClinic scored once on 10 carries for 73 yards.
Garret Schmidt had 10 tackles.d
Photos by Steve Ognibene
