Batavia defeats Monroe 28-6 on team effort

The Batavia Blue Devils improved to 2-0 on the 2022 season with a 28-6 win at home on Thursday night against Monroe.

Javin McFollins was 7-10 behind center for 88 yards and a TD.

Cole Grazioplane made that 27-yard TD reception.

Cam McClinic scored once on 10 carries for 73 yards.

Garret Schmidt had 10 tackles.d

Photos by Steve Ognibene